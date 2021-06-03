Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation into allegations of sexual assault reported by Child Protective Services ended with the arrest of two men.

The reported abuse happened in the Lookout area, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was living at a foster home during the alleged abuse.

Timothy Mullins, 55 of Lookout, is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and 3 counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. His bond is set at $50,000.

Haymond Henshaw, 42 of Lookout, is charged with Sexual Assault- 2nd Degree and Sexual Assauly by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. Bond for Hanshaw has been set at $45,000.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

