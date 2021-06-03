Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A search for a suspect in the slayings of three children and a woman whose bodies were found in a Fort Wayne, Indiana, home has ended with the arrest of a man in Lafayette, more than 100 miles away.

Police say 21-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron was an acquaintance of the victims, whose identities haven’t been released.

Police say Hancz-Barron was arrested at a Lafayette, Indiana, housing complex.

Authorities say the bodies of the victims were found late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows Cohen Hancz-Barron. Police call him a suspect in the killings of three children and a woman found slain in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Fort Wayne Police Department via AP)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash found at residence
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence