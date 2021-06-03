Trial underway for man accused in fatal shooting

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says James Reed’s trial started Tuesday and could wrap up by Thursday or Friday.

Reed, 48, is accused of killing Lawrence McCoy. He died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Central Avenue in 2019.

Reed, who faces murder charges, is in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

