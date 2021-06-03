Advertisement

Trial underway for man accused in fatal shooting

A murder trial is underway in Ashland, Kentucky, for James Reed, 48, whose accused of fatally...
A murder trial is underway in Ashland, Kentucky, for James Reed, 48, whose accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says James Reed’s trial started Tuesday and could wrap up by Thursday or Friday.

Reed, 48, is accused of killing Lawrence McCoy. He died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Central Avenue in 2019.

Reed, who faces murder charges, is in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Additional details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

