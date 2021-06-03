First Warning Forecast | Tracking Rain And Rumbles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Today is a great day to have our free WSAZ Weather App handy, as you’ll want to check on where the pockets of rain are at any given moment if you want to maximize your ability to get outside. Joggers and dog-walkers who need an hour or so of quiet skies will be able to get it this afternoon (as opposed to this morning) if they are appropriately discerning. There are other events going on today, now that we’re into that ‘summer season’, that desire 2 or 3 hours of rain-free skies. This is going to be a much more difficult task, and certainly not guaranteeable. Simply be prepared for a shower to come by, and hope to be pleasantly surprised. There will be a few thunderstorms out there too, as today was always going to be a difficult day for outdoor activity. A new wave of showers comes across around sunset, gradually weakening overnight.

...But we’re not quite done with the humidity on Friday either. There will be more sunshine working into the mix, and warmer temperatures, but also a still-nagging risk for rain, both early and in the mid-afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm can also develop, but these are definitely the ‘leftovers’ compared to today’s main course. Highs Friday will approach 80-degrees, indicating the increased prevalence of rain-free times, but the weekend has always been put forth as our best weather days ahead.

An advantage of having a wet Thursday is that you can get it in and over with in enough time to cycle back to dry skies in time for the weekend. That’s exactly how it’s looking to play out this time as well. Mostly sunny skies boldly carry both Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures soar back through the 80s to near 90° Sunday and Monday. Eventually we’ll start looking for that isolated ‘pop-up’ storm, but the hours of sunshine each day will also have us staring down ‘heat wave’ territory as well.

