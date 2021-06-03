UK comes to Boyd County

CANNOSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team is hitting the road this month and one of their first stops was to Boyd County Middle School. It’s part of the John Calipari satellite camps as over a hundred kids took part in the three hours practice session. It also included a picture with Coach Calipari and some one on one instruction from the team.

WSAZ talked with assistant coach Jai Lucas about the importance of getting out to see the fans all across the Commonwealth.

The next time UK will be in our area is Monday June 7th when the come to West Carter High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.