Advertisement

Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (AP) — Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers’ questions.

It also has a push-to-talk feature to directly communicate with colleagues.

As part of the launch, the nation’s largest private employer says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.

That’s nearly 50% of its U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.

The moves come as Walmart and others are trying to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and cash seized.
Drugs and cash found at residence
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Man arrested in Family Dollar armed robbery
Sexual assault reported at foster home, two men arrested
The McIntosh Community Building has been a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s.
Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car

Latest News

Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
Dollywood
Dollywood announces new resort set to open in 2023
Drugs and cash found at residence
Drugs and cash found at residence