Winfield pole vaulter looking for new heights

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winfield senior Dianna Goodman has been waiting for two years to break a record she set back in 2019. As a sophomore, she set the WV state track and field record for the pole vault then bested her own record on her next attempt. Her junior year was wiped away by COVID and she is training for the state meet which is next week in Charleston.

WSAZ’s Jimmy Treacy visited with the Winfield track star.

