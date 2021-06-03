Community saves artifacts after fire at historic Ravenswood landmark

UPDATE 6/3/21 @ 6 p.m.

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For anyone who calls Ravenswood home, Thursday was a day of loss.

“I just started crying,” said Ravenswood Parks and Recreation Superintendent Katrena Ramsey. “Because I knew it was gone. I knew it was going to be gone.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says an accidental electrical issue caused the second and third floors of the McIntosh Community Building, a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s, to catch fire.

Neighbors were not just watching, but actively trying to save the artifacts that tell Ravenswood’s history and family memories.

“It’s awful,” said Taylor Heath. “It’s devastating. It’s like losing something. It’s really hard. Everyone’s been here. Everyone’s done stuff here. Everyone knows about it.”

Ramsey says the history includes more than local and regional legends.

“JFK gave a campaign speech here with his brother,” Ramsey said. “They stopped here, gave a speech off the front porch, they had coffee inside. Just over the years … Louis Armstrong performed here. It’s just awful.”

But through it all, the city hopes to come together and move forward.

“We’re sad about this day,” said Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller. “We were able to get some of the stuff out. But I think we’re going to grow from this. Bad things happen. It’s how you react to them that makes a difference.”

UPDATE 6/3/21 @ 4:09 p.m.

UPDATE 6/3/21

ORIGINAL STORY 6/3/21

