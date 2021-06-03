WSAZ Saves Lives | Organ donations in the LGBTQ community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During Pride Month, Donate Life is partnering with Ally Layman and Huntington Pride to crush the misconceptions about organ donation among the LGBTQ community. Together, they want to spread the message that, “Who you love doesn’t dictate your ability to save lives through organ donation.”

The Donor Registry is inclusive, and we need everyone to register so that we can work together to save lives.

Click here to register today.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.