WVU hoops releases non-conference schedule

(WHSV)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s never too early to talk about college basketball as the WVU 2021-22 men’s basketball nonconference schedule was released by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons on Thursday.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”

Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in late December this season.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Tuesday          Nov. 9             Oakland                                                          Morgantown

Friday             Nov. 12           Pitt                                                                  Morgantown

Thursday        Nov. 18           Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $      Charleston, S.C.

Friday             Nov. 19           Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $      Charleston, S.C.

Sunday           Nov. 21           Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $      Charleston, S.C.

Friday             Nov. 26           Eastern Kentucky                                          Morgantown

Tuesday          Nov. 30           Bellarmine                                                      Morgantown

Saturday         Dec. 4              Radford                                                          Morgantown

Wednesday    Dec. 8              Connecticut ^                                                Morgantown

Sunday           Dec. 12            Kent State                                                      Morgantown

Saturday         Dec. 18            UAB &                                                             Birmingham, Ala.

Wednesday    Dec. 22            Youngstown State                                        Morgantown

Saturday         Jan. 29            Big 12/SEC Challenge                                    TBD

$ Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure or Temple

^ Big East-Big 12 Battle

& Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

