WVU hoops releases non-conference schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s never too early to talk about college basketball as the WVU 2021-22 men’s basketball nonconference schedule was released by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons on Thursday.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”

Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in late December this season.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Tuesday Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown

Friday Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown

Thursday Nov. 18 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 19 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Sunday Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown

Tuesday Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown

Wednesday Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown

Sunday Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 18 UAB & Birmingham, Ala.

Wednesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 29 Big 12/SEC Challenge TBD

$ Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure or Temple

^ Big East-Big 12 Battle

& Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

