WVU hoops releases non-conference schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s never too early to talk about college basketball as the WVU 2021-22 men’s basketball nonconference schedule was released by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons on Thursday.
The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.
“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”
Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in late December this season.
2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Tuesday Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown
Friday Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown
Thursday Nov. 18 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.
Friday Nov. 19 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.
Sunday Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C.
Friday Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown
Tuesday Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown
Saturday Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown
Wednesday Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown
Sunday Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown
Saturday Dec. 18 UAB & Birmingham, Ala.
Wednesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown
Saturday Jan. 29 Big 12/SEC Challenge TBD
$ Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure or Temple
^ Big East-Big 12 Battle
& Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala.
