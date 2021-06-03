Young patients getting vaccinated at Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Weeks ago the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children as young as 12 years old could get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. We checked in with the staff at Pikeville Medical Center to see how it’s going and if a lot of families are following these recommendations.

Dr. Aaronda Wells and Dr. Kishore Gadikota, share the common side effects parents can expect and how safe the Pfizer vaccine is for their family.

To make an appointment, you can call 606-430-2207 or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.