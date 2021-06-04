Advertisement

8 tips for staying hydrated this summer

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The approaching Summer heat, humidity, and travel can quickly zap our bodies of the essential element of life, water!  Our bodies are roughly 60% H20, so even the slightest bit of dehydration can negatively affect how we function.

Fitness & Health expert, Coach Chris is with us to share eight quick and easy tips on how to achieve adequate water intake and remain hydrated all summer long!

  • Drink water, and plenty of it
  • Know the signs of dehydration
  • Avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine
  • Eat your water with fruits and vegetables
  • Keep your cool during exercise, recreation, and manual labor
  • Replenish when you sweat
  • Choose water during flights
  • Consider a probiotic

