8 tips for staying hydrated this summer
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The approaching Summer heat, humidity, and travel can quickly zap our bodies of the essential element of life, water! Our bodies are roughly 60% H20, so even the slightest bit of dehydration can negatively affect how we function.
Fitness & Health expert, Coach Chris is with us to share eight quick and easy tips on how to achieve adequate water intake and remain hydrated all summer long!
- Drink water, and plenty of it
- Know the signs of dehydration
- Avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine
- Eat your water with fruits and vegetables
- Keep your cool during exercise, recreation, and manual labor
- Replenish when you sweat
- Choose water during flights
- Consider a probiotic
