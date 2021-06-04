8 tips for staying hydrated this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The approaching Summer heat, humidity, and travel can quickly zap our bodies of the essential element of life, water! Our bodies are roughly 60% H20, so even the slightest bit of dehydration can negatively affect how we function.

Fitness & Health expert, Coach Chris is with us to share eight quick and easy tips on how to achieve adequate water intake and remain hydrated all summer long!

Drink water, and plenty of it

Know the signs of dehydration

Avoid alcohol, sugary drinks, and caffeine

Eat your water with fruits and vegetables

Keep your cool during exercise, recreation, and manual labor

Replenish when you sweat

Choose water during flights

Consider a probiotic

