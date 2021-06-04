Athletic director at Marshall University steps down for new role

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s athletic director, Mike Hamrick, is stepping down.

University President Jerome A. Gilbert announced on Friday that Hamrick will step down June 30 to assume a new role at the university.

On July 1, Hamrick will assume the role of special assistant to the president for one year, where he will be focused on fundraising and facilities planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project.

“Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” said Gilbert. “In his role as special assistant to the president, I will be working with him and others to raise money, and to plan for facilities and other improvements for the university.”

Patrick Farrell, chairman of the university’s board of governors, said, “The board thanks Mike Hamrick for his many years of service. He is a true son of Marshall and always will be. We are pleased he will remain at the university in his new role and will help us get the baseball stadium built.”

Hamrick has been an athletic director for 31 seasons. He has been at Marshall since 2009 and is the university’s second-longest serving athletic director, behind only the legendary Cam Henderson.

Also on Friday, President Gilbert announced he has appointed Jeff O’Malley, associate director of athletics and chief of staff, to serve as interim athletic director, effective July 1.

Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension of his own contract and will step down in July 2022. He says the interim appointment of O’Malley would permit the university’s next president to participate in the selection process for a new athletic director.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.