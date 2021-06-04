Advertisement

Charleston lawyer dies in car accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lawyer from Charleston was killed in a car accident Thursday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Interstate 79 near Frametown in Braxton County.

According to West Virginia State Police, McGinley was headed south on I-79 when he was hit head-on by a 72-year-old man from Stonewood, West Virginia, who had been driving north and crossed the median.

An investigation is ongoing.

McGinley was a partner at the Charleston law firm Dipiero, Simmons, McGinley, and Bastress. He had worked there for more than 25 years as a commercial and personal injury litigator.

“We’re going to miss him,” said law partner Tim Dipiero. “Immensely. I can’t even imagine him not being here. But it’s so small compared to what his family is going to miss.”

