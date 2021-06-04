COVID-19 W.Va. | six additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the DHHR Friday.

As of June 4, there have been 2,939,109 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,232 total cases and 2,813 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 40-year old female from Kanawha County, 62-year old male from Taylor County, and a 93-year old male from Barbour County.

Currently, 3,889 cases are considered active.

On the vaccination front, 59.1 percent of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

47.7 percent are now fully vaccinated.

This week, Gov. Jim Justice announced new incentives for those who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prizes for the incentive program include F-150 trucks, guns, weekend getaways to West Virginia state parks and cash prizes.

Guns, trucks and $1 million | Governor announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

The first drawing will be held on June 20th, West Virginia’s birthday and the day the state mask mandate will be officially lifted.

155,530 have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,503), Berkeley (12,732), Boone (2,149), Braxton (989), Brooke (2,232), Cabell (8,819), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,524), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,296), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,910), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,557), Harrison (6,052), Jackson (2,213), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,368), Lewis (1,270), Lincoln (1,559), Logan (3,229), Marion (4,579), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,076), Mineral (2,948), Mingo (2,702), Monongalia (9,358), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,862), Ohio (4,291), Pendleton (721), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,937), Putnam (5,293), Raleigh (6,987), Randolph (2,800), Ritchie (753), Roane (651), Summers (847), Taylor (1,256), Tucker (547), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,942), Wayne (3,167), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (451), Wood (7,902), Wyoming (2,027).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.