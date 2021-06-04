One injured in Coopers Creek crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been transported to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Mile Fork Road near Coopers Creek.

A vehicle went over the embankment. The male driving was trapped in the vehicle, but emergency crews were able to safely remove him.

Deputies say the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

