Energy Secretary, Sen. Manchin visit WVU National Research Center for coal and energy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm finished her two-day listening tour through Morgantown Friday morning.

The secretary and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the National Energy Technologies Laboratory and the WVU National Research Center for coal and energy.

In what is now her second official visit since taking office, Secretary Ganholm wanted to make the case that Pesident Biden’s green energy proposals will depend on these industries function.

“What we are able to do now is convert using, not just eliminating, it is not as simple as saying, “oh we are getting rid of coal”,” said Sen. Manchin. “You are not getting rid of coal in the world, you are not going to get rid of coal in America. It is needed. Now, we have got products that show that we can capture that CO2 versus emitting it and use it for value-added products.”

While in West Virginia, Secretary Granholm announced two proposals, both going towards research done here in the Mountain State that would advance renewable energy.

Components from Steel of West Virginia are going to be used to help construct a ship that will be used in a major offshore wind development project.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm traveled to West Virginia Thursday and helped announce the new collaboration between Steel of West Virginia, Dominion Energy and Orsted Offshore North America.

