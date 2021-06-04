Fire at historic building under investigation

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials say the fire at a historic building is still under investigation.

It happened Thursday at in the 400 block of Sycamore Street shortly after 9 a.m. This was at the McIntosh Community Building, which is also known as NYA Hall.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says an accidental electrical issue caused the second and third floors of the McIntosh Community Building, a staple in Ravenswood since the 1880s, to catch fire.

However, on Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff and Jason Baltic with the State Fire Marshal’s office said throughout the investigation, they found out an individual that appeared to be running out of the building around the time of the fire.

The sheriff says they had one person early on that was detained for questioning as a precaution. The person was released. They also got a search warrant and surveillance. They also interviewed witnesses.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire originated on the second floor in a wall cavity that was used for plumbing and electrical utilities. The fire traveled up and out. Because it was in the cavity in the wall, it could jump between floors.

He says it appears there was an electrical issue in a breaker box.

The city insurance will investigate as well. The Fire Marshal will meet with them as well to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Officials say if anyone has any information regarding the fire to reach out.

The sheriff said there was monumental damage sustained in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

