Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Four people have been arrested after a drug bust in Gallia County.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies searched a home on Watson Grove Rd. in Cheshire Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Champlin, deputies were able to secure a warrant after weeks of investigation, including controlled purchases from the home. They found drugs and money inside.

47-year-old Robert Roush of Cheshire, Ohio has been arrested for failure to appear and trafficking in drugs, 40-year-old Amanda Mathews of Eastman, Georgia was arrested for an outstanding theft warrant, 43-year-old Paula Champer of Gallipolis, Ohio was arrested for two outstanding failure to appear warrants, and 46-year-old Matthew Oxyer of Point Pleasant, West Virginia was arrested for three outstanding failure to appear warrants.

Sheriff Champlin says though some of the suspects were taken into custody on active arrest warrants, more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.