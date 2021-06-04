Fouts was fantastic in College World Series start

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball star Montana Fouts had a spectacular start in the College World Series. She struck out 16 batters as Alabama beat Arizona by a final of 5-1. In the first three innings, she registered eight straight strikeouts and pitched a complete game.

Alabama will play the winner of UCLA and Florida State who take the field at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The Seminoles feature former Hurricane star Kiersten Landers.

