Fouts was fantastic in College World Series start

5/22/21 WSB Alabama vs Clemson Alabama's Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Jeff Hanson
5/22/21 WSB Alabama vs Clemson Alabama's Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Jeff Hanson(Jeff Hanson | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball star Montana Fouts had a spectacular start in the College World Series. She struck out 16 batters as Alabama beat Arizona by a final of 5-1. In the first three innings, she registered eight straight strikeouts and pitched a complete game.

Alabama will play the winner of UCLA and Florida State who take the field at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The Seminoles feature former Hurricane star Kiersten Landers.

