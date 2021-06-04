Gov. Beshear announces eviction and utility relief

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced he is directing a portion of the state’s federal funds for emergency rental assistance to the cities of Louisville and Lexington to continue their programs and ensure more Kentuckians harmed financially by the pandemic receive assistance with rent and utilities.

The governor said the federal funding formula gave Louisville and Lexington, which had their own eviction relief programs, fewer funds than anticipated. The mayors of both cities recently asked the Governor to consider allocating a portion of the commonwealth’s funds to keep their local programs going.

The Governor presented Jeff O’Brien, director of Develop Louisville, with a check for $27 million of federal funds from the commonwealth for the city’s local program. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also accepted an $11.7 million check from the Governor for the city’s program.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to help as many Kentuckians as possible with eviction and utility relief – landlords, tenants and utility companies,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding represents more of the Team Kentucky spirit as we continue our strong partnership between Louisville, Lexington and the commonwealth by working together to ensure that the needs of Kentuckians are met and we can help those impacted by the pandemic.”

“Thanks to Gov. Beshear, we will now have the additional dollars we need to continue to prevent evictions in our community,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “With these funds, we will be able to help many citizens through their immediate crisis and beyond.”

“I am proud that our team at Louisville Metro Government has helped more than 23,000 residents facing a pandemic-related loss of income remain housed,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky for this additional funding that will go a long way toward ensuring our residents have a safe and dry place to sleep at night.”

Under the federal emergency rental assistance program that passed Congress in late December 2020, the cities of Louisville and Lexington applied for direct funding from the federal government for their own local rent and utility assistance programs. Louisville received about $22.8 million and Lexington received about $9.6 million from the federal government for their programs.

The commonwealth received an allocation of $264 million in federal funds for the emergency rental assistance program. With this, the Beshear administration launched the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (HHERF) on February 15, 2021 and, working with partners, has processed over $18 million to landlords and utilities across Kentucky on behalf of 2,800 renter households.

