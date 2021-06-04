Groundbreaking held for new jail in southeastern Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For decades, the Gallia County Jail has not been able to keep up with the high demand.

“The jail that we’re using now was built in 1964 and it was designed at the time to house 38 inmates, but over the course of the years we’re now down to about 11,” Gallia County Commission President Harold Montgomery said.

With overcrowding as its biggest issue, along with inmates who at times have found the means to escape the current jail, city and county leaders say this has forced them to find other ways to house inmates.

“A lot of times they have to handcuff them to the walls,” Gallipolis Commissioner Tony Gallagher said.

Officials say the cost of transporting inmates elsewhere has been considerable.

“At Gallia County, we’re sending inmates all over the state. We’re traveling up to four hours in one direction just to deliver our inmates and then we’re paying 60, 65 dollars a day for housing,” Montgomery said.

However, all of that is about to change. City and county officials gathered Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the location of a new jail site that will soon be able to house inmates more efficiently.

“We’re going to go from housing that small number to being able to house up to 120,” Montgomery said.

The new jail site will sit beside the county courthouse in Gallipolis and is estimated to cost $20 million.

A sales tax increase from 2019 will help foot the bill for the new complex.

It all means extra space to not only help serve Gallia County better, but also nearby areas like Meigs and Jackson counties.

“We’re going to have extra space to help our surrounding neighbors that have jail problems also. So, we feel this is more than helping Gallia County-- this is going to help the area,” Montgomery said.

As of now, officials say construction will take about a year and a half to complete.

