High water, downed trees impact parts of Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High water and downed trees late Thursday night from thunderstorms impacted parts of Kanawha County, especially in Charleston and South Charleston.

Metro 911 reports high water in the area of Washington Street East and Morris Street in Charleston, as well as in the 400 block of Washington Street West near the Walgreens. The 900 block of Bridge Road in the city is reported to be completely blocked, according to Metro 911.

Trees are down along Kanawha Boulevard, as well as near the Charleston Town Center.

In South Charleston, trees are down in the 4200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in front of Sunset Memorial Park. Metro 911 is getting reports of the eastbound lanes being blocked.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier said it was all part of a microburst, a sudden and strong downward rush of wind from a thunderstorm, that caused the damage.

Power outages, however, appeared to be minimal, according to preliminary information from Appalachian Power.

No injuries were immediately reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

