HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Thank you for your service.” It’s a simple statement that carries a big impact for veterans and those who are actively fighting for the country. It shows just how much they’re truly appreciated.

Ron Wroblewski, veteran from the United State Marine Copr, shares of way the community can get out and show support for their local veterans.

The Military & Veterans Appreciation Picnic is Saturday, June 5th from 11a.m. to 4p.m. at the Riverfront Park in Huntington, WV.

