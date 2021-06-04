Multiple agencies investigating missing three-month-old

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple agencies are investigating the disappearance of a missing three-month-old.

Angel Nichole Overstreet was last seen on May 2.

Huntington Police say they’re concerned for safety of missing 3-month-old

The investigation is being conducted by the Huntington Police Department with the cooperation and support of the FBI, the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kentucky State Police, the West Virginia State Police, the Ashland Fire Department, and Child Protective Services agencies from both West Virginia and Kentucky.

As of Friday, officials say they are working on establishing a time line of the last known whereabouts and movements of Overstreet.

They have conducted search warrants in Kentucky and West Virginia and have interviewed multiple people.

Investigators say they are interested in speaking to anyone with any knowledge regarding the whereabouts of both Shannon Overstreet and Angel Nichole Overstreet between the dates of May 2, 2021, and May 11, 2021.

If you have any information about this, you’re strongly encouraged to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

