National Cheese Day with Leroy Butler

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Leroy Butler is best known as the four-time pro bowl defensive back for the Green Bay Packers and the creator of the famous Lambeau Leap that has inspired Packer fans for years.

Since his retirement from the NFL, Leroy has been making a name for himself in the kitchen. He’s teaming up with Wisconsin Cheese to celebrate National Dairy Month and National Cheese Day with some amazing legen-dairy recipes.

