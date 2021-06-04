Advertisement

Online registration for 'Do It For Babydog' vaccine sweepstakes now open

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginians can now register for the ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life’ vaccine sweepstakes.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting here.

The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

West Virginians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter for a chance to win one of five, four-year full-ride scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university.

West Virginians 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a chance to win one of several large prizes.

Babydog is Gov. Jim and First Lady Cathy Justice’s English Bulldog. She is just over 1 year old.

