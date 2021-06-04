Poca junior wins Gatorade Award

CHICAGO (June 4, 2021) - (WSAZ) Poca junior Isaac McKneely was named the West Virginia Gatorade boys basketball player of the year Friday morning. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior guard averaged 23 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in leading the Dots to a 13-5 finish that included a trip to the Class AA state final. He is also heading to play at the University of Virginia after he graduates from Poca High School.

He currently has a 4.1 GPA and was also recognized by Gatorade for his service in the community. The press release stated that McKneely has volunteered on behalf of his Poca United Methodist Church congregation in numerous capacities, including as a server at the annual senior citizen dinner. He has also volunteered locally with the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank in addition to donating his time at the Winning Edge Camp to help raise money for the Poca High basketball program. “Isaac is the most special player in the state by far, in my opinion,” said Austin Lowe, head coach at Nitro High. “He’s worked hard for what he’s gotten and doesn’t act like a star, but he is.”

