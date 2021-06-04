Advertisement

Rock slide causing delays for drivers in Martin, Kentucky

A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.
A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.(Martin City Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.

It was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday on Rt. 80 near McDonald’s.

Kentucky State Highway Department crews are on scene working to clear the slide.

Drivers should use caution when driving through the area and expect delays because of the cleanup.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean McGinley served as a Charleston attorney for more than 25 years.
Charleston lawyer dies in car accident
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive
Two West Virginia coal miners killed in separate accidents
A tree down near the Charleston Town Center was among damage from a storm microburst Thursday...
Microburst strikes Charleston
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

A traffic engineer said the work on the St. Albans connector will last for three months on the...
DOH warns of more traffic changes in I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge project
Crews respond to report of possible bomb
Crews respond to report of possible bomb
Greenup County 911 dispatch confirms a report of a possible bomb found at a property was being...
Roadway reopened where possible bomb reported
Jury finds man accused of deadly shooting not guilty
Jury finds man accused of deadly shooting not guilty
Fire at historic building under investigation
Fire at historic building under investigation