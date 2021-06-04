Severe weather leaves debris in Charleston; cleanup still underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston, like some other places in West Virginia, was hit hard by overnight thunderstorms on Thursday, including a microburst in parts of Charleston and South Charleston.

All night and Friday morning, workers focused on clearing fallen trees from roadways. By Friday afternoon, crews with the Charleston Public Works Department had cleared many trees from main roadways. City officials say they’ll now focus on clearing up leftover debris on the side roads.

“I don’t think we will have all that completed today and probably not even through the weekend,” said Brent Webster, director of city Public Works Department.

Webster says the debris on side roads should be all clear by next week. In the meantime, he advised drivers to watch out for weak, leaning trees and limbs that could snap.

