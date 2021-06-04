“Shot at a Million” | Kentucky vaccine incentive contest announced

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Three Kentuckians who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will have a shot at a million dollars.

Gov. Andy Beshear held a press conference Friday outlining the state’s new incentive program.

Kentuckians 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination, have a chance to win one of three $1 million prizes up for grabs.

Anyone who has had the Pfizer, Moderna or the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to enter the contest.

Those who enter must provide the location of where they received the vaccination.

The governor also announced that Kentuckians between the ages of 12 and 17, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, may enter for a chance to win one of fifteen, full scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school.

For how to enter click here.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

The winners will be announced on July 2, July 30 and August 27.

Prizes and Important Drawing Information

Entry begins Friday, June 4, 2021. The last day to enter each drawing is listed below along with drawing and announcement dates.

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.

