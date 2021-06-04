Advertisement

Two West Virginia coal miners killed in separate accidents

(WTAP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia coal miner was killed Thursday, the second coal death in the state in two days, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Nicholas David Adkins, 43, of Racine, a section foreman, was fatally injured Thursday morning when he was hit by an underground shuttle car, Justice’s office said in a news release.

The accident was at Marfork Coal Co.’s Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma in Raleigh County, the release said. Raleigh County is in southern West Virginia.

“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community,” Justice said. “Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday.”

On Wednesday, Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, a section foreman, died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine in northern West Virginia.

