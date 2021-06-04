Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.

Kroger is trying to incentivize people who’ve been reluctant to get the vaccine. They’ve announced five people who get or have gotten at least one dose through Kroger will be selected to win $1 million.

Also, 50 participants will win free groceries for a year.

Several Kroger shoppers in Huntington who haven’t received the vaccine told WSAZ the chance of winning a million dollars will not change their minds.

“It’s very tempting, but I really just want to give it some time to see how the results of this vaccine play out,” Huntington resident Leron Washington said.

Bonnie Blizzard does not intend to get the vaccine, and she says a shot at a million dollars won’t sway her.

“I’ve had so many health issues, and I’m just afraid that shot in the stage it’s in right now might set something off,” Blizzard said.

Huntington resident R.J. Muncy also doesn’t plan to get the vaccine. He says his unlucky streak affects how he feels about his chances of winning one of the prizes.

“I’ve played the lottery before, and I’ve never won that,” Muncy said.

Shelly Chapman has already been fully vaccinated.

“I just think it’s kind of sad that we have come to the point where we have to bribe people to do something like get a vaccine that can prevent the spread of a virus,” Chapman said. “What will we have to bribe people to do next?”

Winners will be selected during the next five weeks.

To enter the giveaway and view the rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.

