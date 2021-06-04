Weekend preview calls for heat and sun!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Thursday shower pattern came at us in waves. The morning semi-soaking of a quarter to half inch kept construction workers inside for a while only to have the air dry enough for some afternoon work projects to resume. The late day glimpses of sun sending temperatures into the 70s. As the Pullman Square summer concert series resumed a nice crowd gathered after an evening 2nd wave of showers moved on. No doubt it is game on for summer finally!

After the rain, Friday will dawn with patchy dense fog and temperatures in the low 60s. The early low cloud bank will yield to partial sunshine by day with afternoon temperatures hitting 80 or better. While a scattered afternoon shower will cross Ohio and Central WV the lion’s share of the day will be dry and good for outdoor chores and fun.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of June the weather will cooperate in stark contrast to Memorial Day weekend. Despite some patchy early morning fog, days will trend sunshiny and the air will heat up with highs nearing 90 by Sunday. A dry weekend is expected for hay farmers who are late with their first cutting though as humid air returns next week the risk of afternoon showers returns to the forecast.

