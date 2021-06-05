Advertisement

Belmont Stakes goes to Essential Quality

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, jockey Luis Saez rides Essential Quality to win the...
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, jockey Luis Saez rides Essential Quality to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. Essential Quality is the expected favorite in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT
BELMONT, NY (WSAZ) - The final race of the Triple Crown went to Essential Quality who held off Hot Rod Charlie to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The horse finished the mile and a half race in an unofficial time of 2:27:11.

After the race, jockey Luis Saez dedicated the win to his brother who died in a horse racing accident back in 2014. It was also trainer Brad Cox’s first Triple Crown victory.

