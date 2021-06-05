Belmont Stakes goes to Essential Quality

BELMONT, NY (WSAZ) - The final race of the Triple Crown went to Essential Quality who held off Hot Rod Charlie to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The horse finished the mile and a half race in an unofficial time of 2:27:11.

After the race, jockey Luis Saez dedicated the win to his brother who died in a horse racing accident back in 2014. It was also trainer Brad Cox’s first Triple Crown victory.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.