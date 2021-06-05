Advertisement

Roadway reopened where possible bomb reported

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County 911 dispatch confirmed a report of a possible bomb found at a property was investigated Friday night.

Both ends of Whetstone Road had been shut down to traffic since a little before 6 p.m., according to the Little Sandy Fire Department crew at the scene.

Just after 11 p.m., our WSAZ crew reported the road was reopening and the scene was being cleared.

Earlier in the evening, Greenup County dispatchers said a bomb squad from Frankfurt was responding to the scene.

During the closure of Whetstone Road, an ambulance and fire truck were parked where the road was blocked off.

Kentucky State Police at the scene say they expect to release more information later. They say no one was hurt.

