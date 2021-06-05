Deputies: Lucasville man arrested for shooting and killing 21-year-old

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A Lucasville man is behind bars and facing murder charges after a fatally shooting another man Friday evening, sheriff’s deputies say.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call just after 7:45 p.m. Friday from a man stating he just shot someone.

Deputies say the caller, 40-year-old Samuel Ray Altman, told dispatchers the person shot left in a car.

Another 911 call came into dispatchers from a woman who said she had the victim of the shooting, 21-year-old Dakota Paul Lewis Watkins, in her car on the way to the hospital, according to a release.

The woman was asked to pull over at the Lucasville Park and Ride to meet with EMS.

Watkins was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Park and Ride location and to the 100 block of Sedan Crabtree Road in Lucasville where the shooting was reported.

Following an investigation, detectives determined a verbal argument happened outside of the residence on Sedan Crabtree Road, which ended with Watkins being shot once.

Deputies then arrested Altman.

Altman is charged with one count of murder and is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

He will appear in court Monday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

