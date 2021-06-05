Advertisement

Eastern Elite wins Kentucky State Championship

Eastern Elite beat Javanon FC in a 3-2 match.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Eastern Elite, the U16 girls soccer team out of eastern Kentucky, are now state champions.



Javanon FC is out of Louisville.

Head Coach Skye Reymond says the eastern Kentucky team had been working really hard.

“We’ve been on the brink of winning this before but could never pull it out,” Reymond told WSAZ. “Today, the girls doubled down and got the win. I’m super proud of them.”

Eastern Elite has now qualified for regionals, which will take place in St. Louis.

Reymond says they’re excited to represent the state of Kentucky, but they still have a lot work and training left.

“We don’t have the resources or numbers that all these clubs have,” Reymond said. “We spend time trying to train harder than anybody else. For us it says a lot about our crew; that they can compete and win. It’s a big thing for our area.”

Reymond describes the team like a family.

She says when you have that type of bond with your teammates and coaches, it makes moments like winning the state championship even better.

