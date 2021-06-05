Advertisement

Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Newly released videos show how lucky a Wisconsin woman is to be alive after her car plunged off a highway overpass back in February.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured the accident and bodycamera video showed deputies arriving to the scene.

The car was severely damaged, but the driver was conscious.

The driver could not answer how she got there, but said that she was “really bad with directions.”

“I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions,” she said.

According to the report, the driver called her boyfriend instead of 911 and waited more than an hour and a half before a passerby noticed the car and called it in.

“All I saw was a car off to my left there and in like, pieces, and I just wanted to make sure it was someone that had already been taken care of,” the 911 caller said.

As paramedics treated the driver, deputies tried to figure out how she got there.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but was charged with drunken driving and will be due back in court next week.

She says that she is not pleading guilty.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean McGinley served as a Charleston attorney for more than 25 years.
Charleston lawyer dies in car accident
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive
Two West Virginia coal miners killed in separate accidents
A tree down near the Charleston Town Center was among damage from a storm microburst Thursday...
Microburst strikes Charleston
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons
Highway cameras show the moment a driver plunged off a highway overpass in Wisconsin.
Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass
A traffic engineer said the work on the St. Albans connector will last for three months on the...
DOH warns of more traffic changes in I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge project
Crews respond to report of possible bomb
Crews respond to report of possible bomb