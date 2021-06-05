Advertisement

Hurricane, Midland and Lincoln Co. stay alive

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the baseball and softball state tournaments just a few weeks away, three teams were able to stay alive Friday night. Hurricane beat Parkersburg South for a Class AAA sectional title while Cabell Midland won in a slugfest over Spring Valley. Finally, Lincoln County shut out Spring Valley in softball to play another day.

Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean McGinley served as a Charleston attorney for more than 25 years.
Charleston lawyer dies in car accident
There's a new way getting the COVID-19 vaccine could turn you into a millionaire.
Unvaccinated shoppers react to Kroger’s million-dollar incentive
Two West Virginia coal miners killed in separate accidents
A tree down near the Charleston Town Center was among damage from a storm microburst Thursday...
Microburst strikes Charleston
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust
Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Teams square off in high school baseball and softball
Teams square off in high school baseball and softball
He will assume new role in President's Office
Athletic director at Marshall University steps down for new role
Dots lose to Williamstown by 3
Poca junior wins Gatorade Award
5/22/21 WSB Alabama vs Clemson Alabama's Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Jeff Hanson
Fouts was fantastic in College World Series start