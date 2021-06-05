Hurricane, Midland and Lincoln Co. stay alive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the baseball and softball state tournaments just a few weeks away, three teams were able to stay alive Friday night. Hurricane beat Parkersburg South for a Class AAA sectional title while Cabell Midland won in a slugfest over Spring Valley. Finally, Lincoln County shut out Spring Valley in softball to play another day.

Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Friday night.

