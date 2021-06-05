Steel of West Virginia pleased to be part of collaborative U.S. energy project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An official with a Huntington steel manufacturer said the company is excited to be part of a collaborative energy project to harvest offshore wind.

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced from Morgantown, West Virginia, that components from Steel of West Virginia will be used to help construct a ship for the project along the Atlantic coast. She said it will be a collaborative effort between Steel of West Virginia, Dominion Energy, and Orsted Offshore North America.

Steel of West Virginia components to be used in offshore wind development

Officials say Orsetd Offshore North America plans to build large wind turbines and install them along the Atlantic Coast but needs a ship to transport supplies.

Chuck Abbott, vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia, said the company was uniquely poised to be a partner in the project.

“We’re the only steel plant in the United States that was capable of making or currently made bulb flats,” Abbott said. “”We like the idea, as most people do, that if the U.S. government is going to spend our taxpayer dollars that they are well spent and that they go to support domestic manufacturers and not offshore manufacturing where working conditions may not be to the standards that we would appreciate.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., accompanied Granholm during her West Virginia visit and major announcement on Thursday.

Orsted Offshore North America CEO David Hardy said Steel of West Virginia will supply 1,600 short tons of steel components for the construction. According to a release from Dominion Energy, the project is expected to generate up to 1,000 jobs among the different companies involved.

Abbott said the venture is a plus for everyone involved, especially moving forward in a green energy world.

“We have moved into the green energy with our solar facilities and production and in our ship building production to show that West Virginians can do everything that’s needed to do in this new green 21st century society.”

