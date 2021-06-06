Community excited for opening day after a pool gets a second chance

SYRACYUSE, OHIO (WSAZ) - The London Pool sat dry for four years but Saturday it opened for the first swim since it had been brought back to life from dilapidated conditions.

Josh Kimes grew up at the pool and at the Syracuse Park.

“We would have baseball tournaments over here at the park and after we got done we’d come to the pool and have pool parties,” said Kimes.

When the pool closed four summers ago, Kimes said it was like something was taken away from the kids in Meigs County.

“It’s one thing this county has been missing because it is the only pool around here ‚” said Kimes.

The county used grants to bring the pool back to life from its previously unusable condition. It was a process pool manager Jonah Hoback said wasn’t easy.

“It’s been a lot of moving pieces to get this thing up and running,” said Hoback. “We’ve had to get the chemicals balanced get our staff trained get the place cleaned up since it hasn’t really been touched in a few years.”

Hoback and his crew doing hard work so people like Kimes can share his memories of the pool with his kids and make new ones with them too. He said the pool opening changed all their summer plans.

“We are going to try and come back at least once every week maybe twice a week,” said Kimes.

The pool is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.