First Warning Forecast | Typical summer pattern sets up for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What is a “typical” summer pattern? The heat comes with it, of course, but often times the heat and increased humidity combine to produce daily scattered showers and storms. This is exactly what the week ahead brings. While most locations are not likely to see rain every single day, even those that do can still see plenty of dry hours in any given day. Afternoon temperatures will be highly dependent on the rain - get a downpour at just the right time and the day stays in the 70s, or miss out on rain and see highs nearing 90 degrees - but “seasonable” is still the best way to describe this week’s numbers.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees. Spotty fog is again likely in the river valleys.

Sunday starts with sunshine, but a partly cloudy sky is expected during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms first develop across southern Kentucky and southern West Virginia and move northward as the afternoon and evening progress. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

From Monday through Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Each day will see scattered showers and thunderstorms but with dry hours in between. Some storms could be slow-movers and dump a lot of rain over a short period of time. Therefore, it is a good idea to download the WSAZ Weather App and have the radar handy if doing any outdoor activities so that proper action can be taken should a storm become a threat.

