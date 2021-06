CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they have recovered a body from the river Sunday evening.

According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle the body of a 38-year-old male was recovered from the Ohio River near the Kennedy Center.

Authorities are still working to notify next of kin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

