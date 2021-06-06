Advertisement

Midland beats HHS Saturday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a winner-take-all game Monday for a sectional title between Cabell Midland and Huntington High on the baseball field. The Knights staved off elimination by beating HHS with a final score of 10-4. Huntington jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led 4-2 after 5 and a half innings until the Knights erupted for 8 unanswered runs to get the win.

The two will play for the sectional title Monday evening. Here are the highlights and other scores from WV and Kentucky that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to crews on scene, nearly 41,000 pounds of cargo was spilled into the roadway when...
U.S. 35 opens following tractor trailer rollover
A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Man drowns in river
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The pool has sat dry for four years.
Community excited for opening day after a pool gets a second chance
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Champs are crowned in WV tennis for the first time in two years.
WV high school crowns tennis champs Saturday
Cabell Midland advances to regionals
Midland softball advances to regionals
WV tennis finals
Girls softball Saturday