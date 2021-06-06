Midland beats HHS Saturday

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a winner-take-all game Monday for a sectional title between Cabell Midland and Huntington High on the baseball field. The Knights staved off elimination by beating HHS with a final score of 10-4. Huntington jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led 4-2 after 5 and a half innings until the Knights erupted for 8 unanswered runs to get the win.

The two will play for the sectional title Monday evening. Here are the highlights and other scores from WV and Kentucky that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

