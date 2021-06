ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights softball team won the sectional title over Lincoln County by a final of 6-5 and now advance to the regionals next week. The Panthers had leads of 3-0 and later 5-1 but the Knights rallied to get the win.

Here are the highlights from the game and other scores from WV and Kentucky that aired on WSAZ Sports.

