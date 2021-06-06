Advertisement

‘Their daddy would be proud’: Three children hold lemonade stand to raise money for their father’s funeral expenses

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, in the small Shelby Valley community of Pike County, three local children hosted a lemonade stand to help their mother pay for their father’s funeral expenses.

37-year old John Christopher Tackett died in January due to a stroke. Now, nearly 6 months after their father’s death, his children are working to make a difference.

“It feels good to be out here doing this,” said the children’s mother Kayla Tackett. “I know their daddy would be proud.”

The three children, 12-year old Madison Tackett, 10-year old Peyton Tackett, and five-year-old Grant Tackett, thought to hold the lemonade stand shortly after their father’s death, but could not host one due to the cold weather in January. Now, they get the chance to raise money for their father’s funeral expenses by selling lemonade and other snacks by the roadside.

“It was all this one’s [Grant’s] idea. The youngest of the bunch,” said Kayla Tackett. “He said he wanted to help with his daddy’s funeral with a lemonade stand, but it was too cold in January.”

