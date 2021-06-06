U.S. 35 opens following tractor trailer rollover

UPDATE 06/06/2021 @ 3:45 P.M.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff a tractor trailer was headed northbound on U.S. 35 and when the driver hit the turn a little too hard and tipped over.

The driver was shaken up, but uninjured.

The trailer spilled 41,000 pounds of cargo across the road, mostly wood planks.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office estimates the Buffalo Bridge will likely be closed another one to two hours while crews work to clear the scene, but U.S. 35 remains open in both directions.

UPDATE: 06/06/2021 @ 3:15 P.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Putnam County dispatchers say all lanes of US 35 are back open following a tractor-trailer rollover Sunday afternoon.

The rollover happened after 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of US 35 were closed so crews could clean up debris.

At this time, however, the Buffalo Bridge remains closed, according to dispatchers.

Still no word on when the road will reopen.

UPDATE: 06/06/2021 @ 2:30 P.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All lanes of US 35 are now closed as emergency vehicles respond to a Sunday afternoon tractor trailer rollover.

The rollover happened after 1 p.m., Putnam County dispatchers say.

No one was injured.

WV 511 says all lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the roads from debris.

No word yet on when the Buffalo Bridge or US 35 will reopen to motorists.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/06/2021 @ 1:32 P.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer roll over has caused the Buffalo Bridge off US 35 to close.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Putnam County dispatchers say crews are currently on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers say US 35 remains open, but traffic back ups are also being reported at this time.

There’s no word on when the Buffalo Bridge will reopen.

