Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Two people were stabbed early Saturday morning at their homes along Buffalo Horn Road in Louisa, Kentucky.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk says they were dispatched out to a home around 7:00 Saturday morning for a reported stabbing. Once on scene they discovered Niki Boyles had been stabbed in her home, leading her to flee up the street to search for help.

A suspect, identified as 35-year-old Todd Whitt is accused of stabbing her and then going to a nearby home to look for her. Once a neighbor opened the door, Whitt stabbed Shawn Blevins.

Both victims were taken to different hospitals. Police were unable to confirm the condition of the victims.

Whitt is being housed in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 is the lead investigating agency.

