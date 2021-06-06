Six killed in I-75 crash identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say six people were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 75.

According to officials, the crash happened around 12:23 p.m. at the 104 mile marker.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 38-year-old Jamaica Caudill of Madison County was driving the wrong way on I-75 when her vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle carrying a family of five. She died at the scene.

Nine-year-old Karmen Greene was pronounced dead at the scene. Her siblings, 11-year-old Santanna Greene, five-year-old Brayden Greene, and two-year-old Jack Greene, as well as 30-year-old Catherine Greene all died at the hospital.

The Coroner said the family was from Owen County, Kentucky.

Don Stowe and his wife were driving on I-75 heading south when they noticed something was wrong.

“I told my wife, ‘that guy’s driving the wrong way,’ southbound on a northbound interstate,” Stowe said.

Stowe said he thinks the driver of the car that was hit was moving into the fast lane and didn’t see the wrong way car oncoming.

As a former first responder, Stowe said he was certain the outcome would be fatal.

“I know what was there after the fact,” he said. “I guess that’s what went through my mind. The way that crash happened, there had to be no survivors.”

A crash reconstruction unit worked the scene and had the road shut down for hours. It re-opened just after 4:00 p.m.

“A lot of people ask you know, ‘Where God in the midst of this?’ How can God allow this to happen? I think that the better question is, ‘Where do you find God in this, meaning you find God in those who are able to get the message across, you find God in the first responders,” says Father Jim Sichko.

Father Jim is a Papal Missionary for Pope Francis. He was at the scene of the accident, pulling over to take a moment to pray for everyone involved. Now, he’s offering to pay for the children’s funeral expenses.

“A whole family or part of a family, I mean what else do you do? If this can lighten the load of individuals, I mean their lives are changed forever in this family’s lives are changed forever,” Father Jim says.

On the scene of a deadly crash on I-75, heading toward Lexington. Crews on the scene are working on removing the cars now. Slow traffic going southbound. Drivers told me they’ve been stopped more than 3 hours. I’m working to get more information. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/x7RwEX0ipc — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 5, 2021

I-75N at the 102.6 MM is shutdown until further notice due to a serious collision. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 99... Posted by Lexington KY Emergency Management on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Lexington Police Special Operations Collision Reconstruction Unit.

